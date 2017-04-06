Sports Listen

Major League Soccer

By The Associated Press
April 6, 2017
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 3 1 1 10 9 6
Atlanta United FC 2 1 1 7 11 3
New York City FC 2 1 1 7 7 3
New York 2 2 1 7 5 8
Orlando City 2 1 0 6 3 3
Toronto FC 1 0 3 6 4 2
Chicago 1 1 2 5 5 7
New England 1 2 1 4 7 6
D.C. United 1 2 1 4 2 7
Montreal 0 1 3 3 5 6
Philadelphia 0 2 2 2 4 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 3 1 1 10 13 7
Houston 3 1 0 9 11 7
FC Dallas 2 0 1 7 4 2
San Jose 2 2 0 6 6 6
Sporting Kansas City 1 0 3 6 2 1
Seattle 1 1 2 5 6 5
Colorado 1 1 1 4 3 3
Vancouver 1 2 1 4 6 7
Minnesota United 1 3 1 4 10 20
Los Angeles 1 3 0 3 5 8
Real Salt Lake 0 3 2 2 3 8

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, April 7

Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

Columbus at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Houston at New England, 2 p.m.

New York City FC at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

Portland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 9

New York at Orlando City, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 14

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 11 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

Atlanta United FC at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Orlando City, 2:30 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 5 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Columbus, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

