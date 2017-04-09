Major League Soccer

Sports Listen

By The Associated Press
April 9, 2017
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 3 2 1 10 9 7
Orlando City 3 1 0 9 4 3
Atlanta United FC 2 1 2 8 13 5
Chicago 2 1 2 8 6 7
New England 2 2 1 7 9 6
New York City FC 2 2 1 7 8 5
New York 2 3 1 7 5 9
D.C. United 2 2 1 7 4 8
Toronto FC 1 0 4 7 6 4
Montreal 0 2 3 3 5 8
Philadelphia 0 3 2 2 5 9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 4 1 1 13 16 8
FC Dallas 3 0 1 10 6 2
Houston 3 2 0 9 11 9
Sporting Kansas City 2 0 3 9 5 2
San Jose 2 2 1 7 7 7
Los Angeles 2 3 0 6 7 8
Seattle 1 1 3 6 7 6
Real Salt Lake 1 3 2 5 6 8
Colorado 1 2 1 4 4 6
Vancouver 1 3 1 4 6 10
Minnesota United 1 4 1 4 10 22

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday’s Games

Los Angeles 2, Montreal 0

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 1, Columbus 0

New England 2, Houston 0

D.C. United 2, New York City FC 1

Portland 3, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta United FC 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

FC Dallas 2, Minnesota United 0

Real Salt Lake 3, Vancouver 0

Seattle 1, San Jose 1, tie

Sunday, April 9

Orlando City 1, New York 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, Colorado 1

Friday, April 14

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 11 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

Atlanta United FC at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Orlando City, 2:30 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 5 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Columbus, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

