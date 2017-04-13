Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|3
|2
|1
|10
|9
|7
|Orlando City
|3
|1
|0
|9
|4
|3
|Atlanta United FC
|2
|1
|2
|8
|13
|5
|Chicago
|2
|1
|2
|8
|6
|7
|New England
|2
|2
|1
|7
|9
|6
|New York City FC
|2
|2
|1
|7
|8
|5
|New York
|2
|3
|1
|7
|5
|9
|D.C. United
|2
|2
|1
|7
|4
|8
|Toronto FC
|1
|0
|4
|7
|6
|4
|Montreal
|0
|2
|3
|3
|5
|8
|Philadelphia
|0
|3
|2
|2
|5
|9
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|4
|1
|1
|13
|16
|8
|FC Dallas
|3
|0
|1
|10
|6
|2
|Houston
|3
|2
|0
|9
|11
|9
|Sporting Kansas City
|2
|0
|3
|9
|5
|2
|San Jose
|2
|2
|1
|7
|7
|7
|Los Angeles
|2
|3
|0
|6
|7
|8
|Seattle
|1
|1
|3
|6
|7
|6
|Real Salt Lake
|1
|3
|2
|5
|6
|8
|Colorado
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|6
|Vancouver
|1
|3
|1
|4
|6
|10
|Minnesota United
|1
|4
|1
|4
|10
|22
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
FC Dallas at San Jose, 11 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at Montreal, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles at Orlando City, 2:30 p.m.
New England at Chicago, 5 p.m.
D.C. United at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Columbus, 8 p.m.
Minnesota United at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
San Jose at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
San Jose at Houston, 4 p.m.
Vancouver at Portland, 4 p.m.
Columbus at New York, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Orlando City at New York City FC, 1:30 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota United, 6 p.m.