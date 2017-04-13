Sports Listen

Trending:

What happens after hiring freeze?New Hatch Act violation?How to fix federal hiring
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 13, 2017 2:00 am 1 min read
Share
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 3 2 1 10 9 7
Orlando City 3 1 0 9 4 3
Atlanta United FC 2 1 2 8 13 5
Chicago 2 1 2 8 6 7
New England 2 2 1 7 9 6
New York City FC 2 2 1 7 8 5
New York 2 3 1 7 5 9
D.C. United 2 2 1 7 4 8
Toronto FC 1 0 4 7 6 4
Montreal 0 2 3 3 5 8
Philadelphia 0 3 2 2 5 9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 4 1 1 13 16 8
FC Dallas 3 0 1 10 6 2
Houston 3 2 0 9 11 9
Sporting Kansas City 2 0 3 9 5 2
San Jose 2 2 1 7 7 7
Los Angeles 2 3 0 6 7 8
Seattle 1 1 3 6 7 6
Real Salt Lake 1 3 2 5 6 8
Colorado 1 2 1 4 4 6
Vancouver 1 3 1 4 6 10
Minnesota United 1 4 1 4 10 22

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, April 14

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

FC Dallas at San Jose, 11 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

Atlanta United FC at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Orlando City, 2:30 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 5 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Columbus, 8 p.m.

‘The fear is real’ Congress could enact Trump-level budget cuts

Minnesota United at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19

San Jose at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 21

Chicago at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Montreal at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Houston, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 4 p.m.

Columbus at New York, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

Orlando City at New York City FC, 1:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota United, 6 p.m.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Major League Soccer
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1861: First attack sparks Civil War

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA biologist collecting sample from wild mallard

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 -0.0133 1.73%
L 2020 25.1453 -0.0373 2.91%
L 2030 27.8477 -0.0675 4.13%
L 2040 29.8992 -0.0868 4.73%
L 2050 17.1000 -0.0575 5.28%
G Fund 15.2881 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7210 0.0017 0.93%
C Fund 32.5273 -0.1225 6.07%
S Fund 42.3257 -0.4417 4.57%
I Fund 26.3334 -0.0236 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.