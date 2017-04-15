Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|4
|2
|1
|13
|11
|8
|Orlando City
|4
|1
|0
|12
|6
|4
|Chicago
|3
|1
|2
|11
|9
|7
|New York City FC
|3
|2
|1
|10
|10
|5
|New York
|3
|3
|1
|10
|7
|9
|Atlanta United FC
|2
|2
|2
|8
|14
|7
|New England
|2
|3
|1
|7
|9
|9
|D.C. United
|2
|3
|1
|7
|4
|10
|Toronto FC
|1
|1
|4
|7
|7
|6
|Montreal
|1
|2
|3
|6
|7
|9
|Philadelphia
|0
|4
|2
|2
|5
|11
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|4
|1
|1
|13
|16
|8
|FC Dallas
|3
|0
|2
|11
|7
|3
|Houston
|3
|2
|1
|10
|13
|11
|Sporting Kansas City
|2
|0
|3
|9
|5
|2
|San Jose
|2
|2
|2
|8
|8
|8
|Real Salt Lake
|2
|3
|2
|8
|8
|9
|Vancouver
|2
|3
|1
|7
|8
|11
|Los Angeles
|2
|4
|0
|6
|8
|10
|Seattle
|1
|2
|3
|6
|8
|8
|Minnesota United
|1
|4
|2
|5
|12
|24
|Colorado
|1
|3
|1
|4
|5
|8
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
New York City FC 2, Philadelphia 0
Vancouver 2, Seattle 1
FC Dallas 1, San Jose 1, tie
Montreal 2, Atlanta United FC 1
Orlando City 2, Los Angeles 1
Chicago 3, New England 0
New York 2, D.C. United 0
Columbus 2, Toronto FC 1
Minnesota United 2, Houston 2, tie
Real Salt Lake 2, Colorado 1
Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
San Jose at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
San Jose at Houston, 4 p.m.
Vancouver at Portland, 4 p.m.
Columbus at New York, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Orlando City at New York City FC, 1:30 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota United, 6 p.m.