Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 15, 2017 11:20 pm < a min read
Share
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 4 2 1 13 11 8
Orlando City 4 1 0 12 6 4
Chicago 3 1 2 11 9 7
New York City FC 3 2 1 10 10 5
New York 3 3 1 10 7 9
Atlanta United FC 2 2 2 8 14 7
New England 2 3 1 7 9 9
D.C. United 2 3 1 7 4 10
Toronto FC 1 1 4 7 7 6
Montreal 1 2 3 6 7 9
Philadelphia 0 4 2 2 5 11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 4 1 1 13 16 8
FC Dallas 3 0 2 11 7 3
Houston 3 2 1 10 13 11
Sporting Kansas City 2 0 3 9 5 2
San Jose 2 2 2 8 8 8
Real Salt Lake 2 3 2 8 8 9
Vancouver 2 3 1 7 8 11
Los Angeles 2 4 0 6 8 10
Seattle 1 2 3 6 8 8
Minnesota United 1 4 2 5 12 24
Colorado 1 3 1 4 5 8

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday’s Games

New York City FC 2, Philadelphia 0

Vancouver 2, Seattle 1

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

FC Dallas 1, San Jose 1, tie

Saturday, April 15

Montreal 2, Atlanta United FC 1

Orlando City 2, Los Angeles 1

Chicago 3, New England 0

New York 2, D.C. United 0

Columbus 2, Toronto FC 1

What makes the 2017 CR the worst yet for Defense?

Minnesota United 2, Houston 2, tie

Real Salt Lake 2, Colorado 1

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19

San Jose at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 21

Chicago at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Montreal at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Houston, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 4 p.m.

Columbus at New York, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

Orlando City at New York City FC, 1:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota United, 6 p.m.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Major League Soccer
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.