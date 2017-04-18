Sports Listen

Trending:

How to feds feel about reorg?Trump EO: Buy AmericanDoD pushback on State cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 18, 2017 10:00 am < a min read
Share
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 4 2 1 13 11 8
Orlando City 4 1 0 12 6 4
Chicago 3 1 2 11 9 7
New York City FC 3 2 1 10 10 5
New York 3 3 1 10 7 9
Atlanta United FC 2 2 2 8 14 7
New England 2 3 1 7 9 9
D.C. United 2 3 1 7 4 10
Toronto FC 1 1 4 7 7 6
Montreal 1 2 3 6 7 9
Philadelphia 0 4 2 2 5 11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 4 2 1 13 16 9
Sporting Kansas City 3 0 3 12 6 2
FC Dallas 3 0 2 11 7 3
Houston 3 2 1 10 13 11
San Jose 2 2 2 8 8 8
Real Salt Lake 2 3 2 8 8 9
Vancouver 2 3 1 7 8 11
Los Angeles 2 4 0 6 8 10
Seattle 1 2 3 6 8 8
Minnesota United 1 4 2 5 12 24
Colorado 1 3 1 4 5 8

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday’s Games

New York City FC 2, Philadelphia 0

Vancouver 2, Seattle 1

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

FC Dallas 1, San Jose 1, tie

Saturday’s Games

Montreal 2, Atlanta United FC 1

Orlando City 2, Los Angeles 1

Chicago 3, New England 0

New York 2, D.C. United 0

Columbus 2, Toronto FC 1

Minnesota United 2, Houston 2, tie

Real Salt Lake 2, Colorado 1

Sporting Kansas City 1, Portland 0

Wednesday, April 19

San Jose at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 21

Chicago at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Montreal at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Houston, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 4 p.m.

Columbus at New York, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

Orlando City at New York City FC, 1:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota United, 6 p.m.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Major League Soccer
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1775: The Ride of Paul Revere

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke works on burn pile with Nat'l Park Service crew

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7354 0.0312 1.73%
L 2020 25.1698 0.0779 2.91%
L 2030 27.8831 0.1332 4.13%
L 2040 29.9414 0.1674 4.73%
L 2050 17.1259 0.1088 5.28%
G Fund 15.2931 0.0040 0.59%
F Fund 17.7638 -0.0132 0.93%
C Fund 32.5844 0.2782 6.07%
S Fund 42.4029 0.4520 4.57%
I Fund 26.3666 0.1134 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.