Mallory Pugh leaves UCLA to go pro

By master
and The Associated Press April 18, 2017 5:32 pm < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. women’s national team forward Mallory Pugh has decided to leave UCLA for a professional soccer career.

Pugh, 18, enrolled at UCLA this winter and played in three spring games. She was expected to embark on her freshman season in the fall.

“UCLA is such a special place, and being a Bruin was an incredible thing. UCLA Soccer brought amazing things to my life, and chasing after a national championship with my friends and teammates would’ve been special, but I could not turn down this opportunity,” she said in a statement.

Pugh could join the domestic National Women’s Soccer League or perhaps play overseas. She has not announced a destination.

Pugh has played in 22 matches with the U.S. national team since she scored in her international debut in January 2016. She represented the United States in the Olympics last summer in Brazil.

