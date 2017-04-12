Mancini hits 2 of Orioles’ 5 HRs in 12-5 win over Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Trey Mancini hit two of Baltimore’s five home runs, all in the first three innings, and the Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 12-5 on Wednesday night.

A night after Boston’s bats put up eight runs, Baltimore returned the favor against knuckleballer Steven Wright by tagging him for six in a first inning that included back-to-back homers from Mancini and Jonathan Schoop. Adam Jones and Chris Davis each added a solo shot in the second.

Mancini hit his second home run in the third inning, marking the first multihomer game of his career. He finished with four RBIs.

Wright (0-1) lasted just 1 1/3 innings, allowing eight runs and eight hits. He also had one wild pitch and hit a batter.

Baltimore reliever Mychal Givens (2-0) got the win after starter Ubaldo Jimenez was pulled in the fifth after pitching his way into a bases-loaded jam.