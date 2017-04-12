Sports Listen

Marchand breaks late tie, Bruins top Senators 2-1 in Game 1

By master
and The Associated Press April 12, 2017 10:03 pm 1 min read
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brad Marchand broke a tie with 2:33 left and the Boston Bruins held on to beat the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Marchand scored off the rebound of Patrice Bergeron’s shot.

Game 2 is Saturday in Ottawa.

Frank Vatrano added a goal for Boston in his NHL playoff game, and Tuukka Rask made 26 saves. Bobby Ryan scored for Ottawa, and Craig Anderson stopped 23 shots.

Trailing 1-0 and without a shot since the first period, the Bruins had two quick ones and Vatrano beat Anderson from the high slot on the second to tie it at 4:55 of the third.

Boston was outshot 12-0 in the second and was fortunate to trail by just one.

Despite having played the least amount of any player in the first period with just 2:20 of ice time, Ryan was creating chances every time he was on the ice and nothing changed in the second.

Midway through the period, Ryan took the puck off Adam McQuaid and went to the net where Rask made the initial save, but Ryan pushed his way past Zdeno Chara to the net and scored on his own rebound.

The Bruins had a scare when Colin Miller left the game early in the second after being hit by Mark Borowiecki. With an already depleted blue line, the Bruins can hardly afford to lose another defenseman. Miller returned to the game later in the period.

