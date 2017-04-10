Mariners 6, Astros 0

|Houston
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Segura ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Motter ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Haniger rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Cano 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Beltran dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Gattis c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Sager 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Ma.Gnza lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vlencia 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Martin cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Grrel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Dyson lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|Totals
|32
|6
|11
|5
|Houston
|000
|000
|000—0
|Seattle
|000
|032
|10x—6
E_Reddick (1). DP_Houston 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Houston 8, Seattle 8. 2B_Y.Gurriel (1), Haniger (2), Cano (3), K.Seager (2), J.Dyson (2). SB_Martin (2). SF_K.Seager (2), Valencia (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Morton L,0-1
|5
|7
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Sipp
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Feliz
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Gustave
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Seattle
|Paxton W,1-0
|7
|4
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Altavilla
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Scribner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Morton (Dyson).
Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:56. A_44,856 (47,476).
