Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes coming to TSP?White House meets with CIOsDefense contracting drawdown over?
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Read the full text of our online chat with DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead.

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Mariners 6, Astros 0

Mariners 6, Astros 0

By master
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 8:17 pm < a min read
Share
Houston Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger cf 4 0 0 0 Segura ss 2 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 Motter ss 3 1 0 0
Altuve 2b 2 0 0 0 Haniger rf 5 1 2 1
Correa ss 4 0 3 0 Cano 2b 2 1 1 0
Beltran dh 4 0 1 0 Cruz dh 4 1 3 2
Gattis c 4 0 0 0 K.Sager 3b 3 0 2 1
Ma.Gnza lf 3 0 0 0 Vlencia 1b 3 0 0 1
Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 Martin cf 4 0 1 0
Y.Grrel 1b 3 0 1 0 Zunino c 3 1 1 0
J.Dyson lf 3 1 1 0
Totals 32 0 6 0 Totals 32 6 11 5
Houston 000 000 000—0
Seattle 000 032 10x—6

E_Reddick (1). DP_Houston 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Houston 8, Seattle 8. 2B_Y.Gurriel (1), Haniger (2), Cano (3), K.Seager (2), J.Dyson (2). SB_Martin (2). SF_K.Seager (2), Valencia (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Morton L,0-1 5 7 3 3 2 6
Sipp 1-3 1 2 1 1 0
Feliz 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 0
Gustave 1 0 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Paxton W,1-0 7 4 0 0 2 8
Altavilla 1 2 0 0 1 2
Scribner 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Morton (Dyson).

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Jordan Baker.

Advertisement

T_2:56. A_44,856 (47,476).

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Mariners 6, Astros 0
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1933: FDR creates Civilian Conservation Corps

Fed Photo of the Day

Orangutan infant and mother at Smithsonian National Zoo

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7261 0.0073 1.73%
L 2020 25.1645 0.0138 2.91%
L 2030 27.8872 0.0207 4.13%
L 2040 29.9508 0.0251 4.73%
L 2050 17.1353 0.0159 5.28%
G Fund 15.2861 0.0030 0.59%
F Fund 17.6550 0.0150 0.93%
C Fund 32.6919 0.0242 6.07%
S Fund 42.5605 0.1149 4.57%
I Fund 26.2554 0.0158 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.