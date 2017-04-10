Sports Listen

Mariners 6, Astros 0

By master
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 8:18 pm < a min read
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .219
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .179
Altuve 2b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .188
Correa ss 4 0 3 0 0 1 .310
Beltran dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276
Gattis c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Gonzalez lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .278
Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .227
Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .125
Totals 32 0 6 0 3 10
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Segura ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .313
Motter ss 3 1 0 0 0 1 .000
Haniger rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .242
Cano 2b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .258
Cruz dh 4 1 3 2 0 0 .172
Seager 3b 3 0 2 1 0 1 .192
Valencia 1b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .129
Martin cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .107
Zunino c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .208
Dyson lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .160
Totals 32 6 11 5 3 7
Houston 000 000 000—0 6 1
Seattle 000 032 10x—6 11 0

E_Reddick (1). LOB_Houston 8, Seattle 8. 2B_Gurriel (1), Haniger (2), Cano (3), Seager (2), Dyson (2). RBIs_Haniger (5), Cruz 2 (4), Seager (4), Valencia (2). SB_Martin (2). SF_Seager, Valencia.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Beltran 3, Reddick); Seattle 5 (Cano, Cruz, Zunino 3). RISP_Houston 1 for 8; Seattle 3 for 15.

LIDP_Haniger.

DP_Houston 1 (Gurriel); Seattle 1 (Valencia, Zunino).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton L, 0-1 5 7 3 3 2 6 89 4.09
Sipp 1-3 1 2 1 1 0 20 9.00
Feliz 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 34 2.08
Gustave 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 10.12
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paxton W, 1-0 7 4 0 0 2 8 104 0.00
Altavilla 1 2 0 0 1 2 18 0.00
Scribner 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 13.50

Inherited runners-scored_Feliz 2-2. HBP_Morton (Dyson).

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:56. A_44,856 (47,476).

