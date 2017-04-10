Mariners 6, Astros 0

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.179
|Altuve 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.188
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Beltran dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Gattis c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Gonzalez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|3
|10
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Motter ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Haniger rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Cano 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.258
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.172
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.192
|Valencia 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.129
|Martin cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.107
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Dyson lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Totals
|32
|6
|11
|5
|3
|7
|Houston
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|1
|Seattle
|000
|032
|10x—6
|11
|0
E_Reddick (1). LOB_Houston 8, Seattle 8. 2B_Gurriel (1), Haniger (2), Cano (3), Seager (2), Dyson (2). RBIs_Haniger (5), Cruz 2 (4), Seager (4), Valencia (2). SB_Martin (2). SF_Seager, Valencia.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Beltran 3, Reddick); Seattle 5 (Cano, Cruz, Zunino 3). RISP_Houston 1 for 8; Seattle 3 for 15.
LIDP_Haniger.
DP_Houston 1 (Gurriel); Seattle 1 (Valencia, Zunino).
Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton L, 0-1
|5
|7
|3
|3
|2
|6
|89
|4.09
|Sipp
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|20
|9.00
|Feliz
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|34
|2.08
|Gustave
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|10.12
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton W, 1-0
|7
|4
|0
|0
|2
|8
|104
|0.00
|Altavilla
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|0.00
|Scribner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|13.50
Inherited runners-scored_Feliz 2-2. HBP_Morton (Dyson).
Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:56. A_44,856 (47,476).