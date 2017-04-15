Mariners’ Paxton gets scoreless streak to 21 IP, beats Texas

SEATTLE (AP) — James Paxton extended his season-opening scoreless streak to 21 innings, Taylor Motter hit a three-run homer and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 5-0 on Saturday night.

Paxton (2-0) threw eight innings of two-hit ball, walking one and striking out nine. He hasn’t allowed a run yet in three starts this year, and his scoreless stretch is a team record. He’s the 10th pitcher in the majors ever to open a season with three scoreless starts of at least six innings.

Kyle Seager added a two-run single as part of a five-run sixth inning for Seattle, which won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Andrew Cashner (0-1) lost in his first start since signing with Texas as a free agent.