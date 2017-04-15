Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Mariners' Paxton gets scoreless…

Mariners’ Paxton gets scoreless streak to 21 IP, beats Texas

By DAIMON EKLUND
and The Associated Press April 15, 2017 11:51 pm < a min read
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — James Paxton extended his season-opening scoreless streak to 21 innings, Taylor Motter hit a three-run homer and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 5-0 on Saturday night.

Paxton (2-0) threw eight innings of two-hit ball, walking one and striking out nine. He hasn’t allowed a run yet in three starts this year, and his scoreless stretch is a team record. He’s the 10th pitcher in the majors ever to open a season with three scoreless starts of at least six innings.

Kyle Seager added a two-run single as part of a five-run sixth inning for Seattle, which won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Andrew Cashner (0-1) lost in his first start since signing with Texas as a free agent.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Mariners' Paxton gets scoreless…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.