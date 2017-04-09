Sports Listen

Marseille falls behind in Europa League chase after 0-0 draw

April 9, 2017
PARIS (AP) — Marseille lost ground in the chase for a place in next season’s Europa League after drawing 0-0 away to Toulouse in the French league on Sunday.

After Toulouse dominated the first half, playmaker Dimitri Payet twice went close to winning the game for Marseille.

With 20 minutes left, Payet’s powerful strike from just inside the penalty area drew a spectacular save from goalkeeper Alban Lafont.

Then, five minutes from time, his free kick from the edge of the area went just over.

Marseille remains in sixth place after a third straight league draw, one point behind fifth-place Bordeaux with six games remaining.

Strikers Martin Braithwaite hit the crossbar in the first half for Toulouse, which is in ninth place.

“It’s a fair result,” said Marseille coach Rudi Garcia, whose side has scored once in the last three games. “I’m not worried, but we must start finishing better and improve our attacking play.”

SAINT-ETIENNE 1, NANTES 1

Substitute Benjamin Corgnet rescued a point for Saint-Etienne with a powerful header 20 minutes from time.

Burkina Faso striker Prejuce Nakoulma gave Nantes the lead in the 15th minute, making it five goals in six games since joining in January.

Saint-Etienne is in seventh place, three points behind Marseille and three ahead of eighth-place Nantes.

Later Sunday, defending champion Paris Saint-Germain was hoping to beat Guingamp at home to remain three points behind leader Monaco.

