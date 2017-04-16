Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » McCoughtry, Ogwumike lead Dynamo…

McCoughtry, Ogwumike lead Dynamo Kursk to EuroLeague title

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 16, 2017 4:15 pm < a min read
Share

Angel McCoughtry scored 20 points, Nneka Ogwumike added 19, and Dynamo Kursk beat Fenerbahce 77-63 to win the EuroLeague women championship on Sunday.

Trailing 10-0, Kursk scored 31 of the next 42 points to take command.

After trailing by 18, Fenerbahce got within 62-60 with 7:27 left, but Sandrine Gruda missed a shot that would have tied it. Dynamo Kursk scored the next 15 points to put the game away, with McCoughtry hitting a 3-pointer to close the burst and clinch the club’s first EuroLeague title and finish the season 18-0.

McCoughtry earned MVP honors as she scored 28 points in the semifinals. Epiphanny Prince added 18 points, seven assists and four steals.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Candace Parker had 18 points and five steals to lead Fenerbahce.

Defending champion UMMC Ekaterinburg beat ZVVZ USK Prague 68-63 in the third-place game.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » McCoughtry, Ogwumike lead Dynamo…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.