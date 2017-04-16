McCoughtry, Ogwumike lead Dynamo Kursk to EuroLeague title

Angel McCoughtry scored 20 points, Nneka Ogwumike added 19, and Dynamo Kursk beat Fenerbahce 77-63 to win the EuroLeague women championship on Sunday.

Trailing 10-0, Kursk scored 31 of the next 42 points to take command.

After trailing by 18, Fenerbahce got within 62-60 with 7:27 left, but Sandrine Gruda missed a shot that would have tied it. Dynamo Kursk scored the next 15 points to put the game away, with McCoughtry hitting a 3-pointer to close the burst and clinch the club’s first EuroLeague title and finish the season 18-0.

McCoughtry earned MVP honors as she scored 28 points in the semifinals. Epiphanny Prince added 18 points, seven assists and four steals.

Candace Parker had 18 points and five steals to lead Fenerbahce.

Defending champion UMMC Ekaterinburg beat ZVVZ USK Prague 68-63 in the third-place game.