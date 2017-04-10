Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » McDavid hits 100 points,…

McDavid hits 100 points, Eberle has hat trick and Oilers win

By master
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 12:14 am < a min read
Share

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid hit the 100-point mark, Jordan Eberle recorded a hat trick and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Sunday night in the final regular-season game on the NHL schedule.

McDavid had a pair of assists and ended the season with 30 goals and 70 assists in 82 games. He is the only player to reach 100 points this season. Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby and Chicago’s Patrick Kane tied for second with 89 apiece.

Edmonton will open the playoffs at home against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.

Drake Caggiula and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the red-hot Oilers, who have won 12 of their last 14 games and nine in a row on home ice.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » McDavid hits 100 points,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.