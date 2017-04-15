McDavid, Kassian score short-handed, Oilers beat Sharks 2-0

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid and Zack Kassian scored short-handed goals to help the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-0 Friday night, evening their first-round series at one game apiece.

Cam Talbot stopped all 16 shots he faced for his first career playoff shutout and Edmonton’s first postseason win since 2006. The Oilers missed the playoffs in each of the last 10 years.

Kassian scored early in the second period and McDavid doubled the lead midway through the third period.

It was a dominant performance by the Oilers and particularly by Kassian, a fourth-line winger who drove the net effectively and delivered bone-jarring hits on the Sharks’ Brenden Dillon and Logan Couture. By the end of the second period, the Rogers Place fans were chanting “Kass-ee-ann! Kass-ee-ann!”

It was a reversal of Game 1, when the Oilers were outshot 44-19 en route to a 3-2 overtime loss.

Game 3 is Sunday night in San Jose.