Meeks shoots, and rebounds, and saves the day for Tar Heels

By EDDIE PELLS
and The Associated Press April 1, 2017 11:34 pm < a min read
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kennedy Meeks capped off his career night with an offensive rebound that helped North Carolina hold off Oregon 77-76 and return to the NCAA championship game, where its title hopes got dashed at the buzzer last season.

Meeks, a senior, matched his career high with 25 points. But it was his 14th rebound that saved Saturday night’s game for North Carolina (32-7).

Clinging to a one-point lead with 5.8 seconds left, the Tar Heels missed four straight free throws, but grabbed the rebounds after both of the misses on the back half. Meeks got the last one and threw the ball outside to allow the Tar Heels to eliminate the Ducks (33-6).

North Carolina moves on to play Gonzaga in the title game Monday. Last year in the same game, the Tar Heels fell when Villanova’s Kris Jenkins hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the win.

