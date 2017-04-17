Sports Listen

Memphis adds junior-college forward Kyvon Davenport

By master
and The Associated Press April 17, 2017 7:09 pm < a min read
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis has signed forward Kyvon Davenport out of Georgia Highlands College as the Tigers continue restocking their roster after losing their top three scorers from this season to transfers.

Davenport, who is 6-foot-8, averaged 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3 blocks for Georgia Highlands this season. His 101 total blocks ranked fourth among National Junior College Athletic Association players.

Memphis coach Tubby Smith said in a statement Monday that “Kynon is very athletic and mobile.”

Davenport is the second junior-college prospect to sign with Memphis over the last week. Memphis also added guard Kareem Brewton from Eastern Florida State College.

Dedric Lawson, K.J. Lawson and Markel Crawford are leaving Memphis after averaging a combined 44.3 points and 22.4 rebounds this season. The Lawson brothers say they’re transferring to Kansas .

___

This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of Kyvon Davenport’s first name.

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

