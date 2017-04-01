Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Meram scores twice, Crew…

Meram scores twice, Crew beats Orlando City SC 2-0

By master
and The Associated Press April 1, 2017 7:03 pm < a min read
Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Justin Meram scored a goal in each half and the Columbus Crew beat Orlando City SC 2-0 on Saturday.

Meram has three goals and two assists in five games for Columbus (3-1-1).

In the 13th minute, Meram raced in the open field to get to a chipped pass and he powered a shot off the hands of goalkeeper Joe Bendik. Meram scored on another counter attack in the 77th minute. He settled Federico Higuain’s pass at the corner of the 18-yard box, took three touches and cut it back to get an angle for a back-post shot.

Columbus goalkeeper Zack Steffen had his second clean sheet of the season. The best scoring chance for Orlando (2-1-0) came in fourth minute of second-half stoppage time on Will Johnson’s shot that went just wide.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Kekuta Manneh, a new high-profile acquisition for Columbus, was introduced at halftime after an exchange with Vancouver on Thursday. He scored 22 goals in 101 regular-season appearance with the Whitecaps.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Meram scores twice, Crew…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.