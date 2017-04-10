Mets 4, Phillies 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Reyes 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .037 Cabrera ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .286 Cespedes lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .154 Bruce rf 3 3 2 3 1 0 .304 Granderson cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .208 Walker 2b 2 0 0 1 1 0 .154 Duda 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .222 d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .143 deGrom p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Flores ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Smoker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Robles p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Reed p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 29 4 4 4 5 8

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .267 Kendrick lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .400 Herrera cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .346 Franco 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .200 Saunders rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .261 Rupp c 3 0 0 1 1 0 .167 Stassi 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .125 Galvis ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .280 Eickhoff p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 b-Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Nava ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .600 Totals 34 3 10 3 4 6

New York 000 100 120—4 4 0 Philadelphia 200 000 001—3 10 2

a-lined out for deGrom in the 7th. b-grounded out for Eickhoff in the 7th. c-singled for Rodriguez in the 9th.

E_Hernandez (1), Rupp (1). LOB_New York 4, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Cabrera (1). HR_Bruce (3), off Eickhoff; Bruce (4), off Rodriguez; Stassi (1), off Reed. RBIs_Bruce 3 (6), Walker (2), Saunders (4), Rupp (2), Stassi (1). SF_Walker.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Bruce, Flores); Philadelphia 2 (Rupp 2). RISP_New York 0 for 5; Philadelphia 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_d’Arnaud, Saunders, Rupp. GIDP_d’Arnaud, Rupp, Stassi.

DP_New York 2 (deGrom, d’Arnaud, Duda), (Cabrera, Walker, Duda); Philadelphia 1 (Galvis, Hernandez, Stassi).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA deGrom 6 6 2 2 2 3 96 1.50 Smoker 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 14 7.71 Blevins W, 1-0 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 17 0.00 Robles H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.00 Reed S, 2-2 1 2 1 1 0 2 25 2.25 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eickhoff 7 3 2 2 4 7 94 2.63 Ramos L, 0-1 2-3 0 1 1 1 1 12 2.08 Rodriguez 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 15 9.82

Inherited runners-scored_Blevins 2-0, Robles 2-0. PB_Rupp (1).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Joe West; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:59. A_33,359 (43,651).