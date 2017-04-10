Sports Listen

Mets 4, Phillies 3

By master
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 11:21 pm < a min read
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Reyes 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .037
Cabrera ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .286
Cespedes lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .154
Bruce rf 3 3 2 3 1 0 .304
Granderson cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .208
Walker 2b 2 0 0 1 1 0 .154
Duda 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .222
d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .143
deGrom p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Flores ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Smoker p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Robles p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reed p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 4 4 4 5 8
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .267
Kendrick lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .400
Herrera cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .346
Franco 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .200
Saunders rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .261
Rupp c 3 0 0 1 1 0 .167
Stassi 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .125
Galvis ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .280
Eickhoff p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Nava ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .600
Totals 34 3 10 3 4 6
New York 000 100 120—4 4 0
Philadelphia 200 000 001—3 10 2

a-lined out for deGrom in the 7th. b-grounded out for Eickhoff in the 7th. c-singled for Rodriguez in the 9th.

E_Hernandez (1), Rupp (1). LOB_New York 4, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Cabrera (1). HR_Bruce (3), off Eickhoff; Bruce (4), off Rodriguez; Stassi (1), off Reed. RBIs_Bruce 3 (6), Walker (2), Saunders (4), Rupp (2), Stassi (1). SF_Walker.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Bruce, Flores); Philadelphia 2 (Rupp 2). RISP_New York 0 for 5; Philadelphia 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_d’Arnaud, Saunders, Rupp. GIDP_d’Arnaud, Rupp, Stassi.

DP_New York 2 (deGrom, d’Arnaud, Duda), (Cabrera, Walker, Duda); Philadelphia 1 (Galvis, Hernandez, Stassi).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
deGrom 6 6 2 2 2 3 96 1.50
Smoker 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 14 7.71
Blevins W, 1-0 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 17 0.00
Robles H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.00
Reed S, 2-2 1 2 1 1 0 2 25 2.25
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eickhoff 7 3 2 2 4 7 94 2.63
Ramos L, 0-1 2-3 0 1 1 1 1 12 2.08
Rodriguez 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 15 9.82

Inherited runners-scored_Blevins 2-0, Robles 2-0. PB_Rupp (1).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Joe West; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:59. A_33,359 (43,651).

