Mets 4, Phillies 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Reyes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.037
|Cabrera ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Cespedes lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.154
|Bruce rf
|3
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.304
|Granderson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Walker 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.154
|Duda 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.222
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|deGrom p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Flores ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Smoker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Robles p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Reed p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|29
|4
|4
|4
|5
|8
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Kendrick lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.400
|Herrera cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.346
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Saunders rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Rupp c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.167
|Stassi 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.125
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Eickhoff p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Altherr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Nava ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.600
|Totals
|34
|3
|10
|3
|4
|6
|New York
|000
|100
|120—4
|4
|0
|Philadelphia
|200
|000
|001—3
|10
|2
a-lined out for deGrom in the 7th. b-grounded out for Eickhoff in the 7th. c-singled for Rodriguez in the 9th.
E_Hernandez (1), Rupp (1). LOB_New York 4, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Cabrera (1). HR_Bruce (3), off Eickhoff; Bruce (4), off Rodriguez; Stassi (1), off Reed. RBIs_Bruce 3 (6), Walker (2), Saunders (4), Rupp (2), Stassi (1). SF_Walker.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Bruce, Flores); Philadelphia 2 (Rupp 2). RISP_New York 0 for 5; Philadelphia 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_d’Arnaud, Saunders, Rupp. GIDP_d’Arnaud, Rupp, Stassi.
DP_New York 2 (deGrom, d’Arnaud, Duda), (Cabrera, Walker, Duda); Philadelphia 1 (Galvis, Hernandez, Stassi).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom
|6
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|96
|1.50
|Smoker
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|7.71
|Blevins W, 1-0
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|0.00
|Robles H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6.00
|Reed S, 2-2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|25
|2.25
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eickhoff
|7
|3
|2
|2
|4
|7
|94
|2.63
|Ramos L, 0-1
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|12
|2.08
|Rodriguez
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|9.82
Inherited runners-scored_Blevins 2-0, Robles 2-0. PB_Rupp (1).
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Joe West; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:59. A_33,359 (43,651).