Mets 5, Marlins 2

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 4 0 1 2 0 2 .208 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .500 Yelich cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .214 Stanton rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280 Bour 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .100 Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .375 Dietrich 3b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .313 Rojas ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .300 Volquez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .667 Tazawa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 McGowan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 30 2 5 2 0 11

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Reyes 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .043 Cabrera ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .280 Cespedes lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .182 Bruce rf 4 2 1 1 0 1 .250 Walker 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .167 Duda 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .250 Conforto cf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .333 Rivera c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Syndergaard p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .400 Salas p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Reed p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 5 8 4 1 8

Miami 002 000 000—2 5 1 New York 300 011 00x—5 8 1

a-flied out for Tazawa in the 8th.

E_Realmuto (1), Cespedes (1). LOB_Miami 2, New York 5. 2B_Gordon (1), Dietrich (1). HR_Bruce (2), off Volquez; Conforto (1), off Volquez. RBIs_Gordon 2 (3), Bruce (3), Walker (1), Conforto 2 (2). CS_Gordon (1), Realmuto (1). S_Volquez.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Gordon 2); New York 2 (Syndergaard 2). RISP_Miami 1 for 4; New York 2 for 5.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Volquez L, 0-1 6 7 5 4 1 7 92 3.27 Tazawa 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 9.00 McGowan 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Syndergaard W, 1-0 7 5 2 1 0 9 103 0.69 Salas H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 18 0.00 Reed S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 0.00

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Rob Drake; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_2:44. A_27,420 (41,922).