Mets 5, Marlins 2

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.208
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Yelich cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Bour 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Dietrich 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Rojas ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Volquez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.667
|Tazawa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Suzuki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|McGowan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|0
|11
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Reyes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.043
|Cabrera ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Cespedes lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Bruce rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Walker 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|Duda 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Conforto cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.333
|Rivera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Syndergaard p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Salas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Reed p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|4
|1
|8
|Miami
|002
|000
|000—2
|5
|1
|New York
|300
|011
|00x—5
|8
|1
a-flied out for Tazawa in the 8th.
E_Realmuto (1), Cespedes (1). LOB_Miami 2, New York 5. 2B_Gordon (1), Dietrich (1). HR_Bruce (2), off Volquez; Conforto (1), off Volquez. RBIs_Gordon 2 (3), Bruce (3), Walker (1), Conforto 2 (2). CS_Gordon (1), Realmuto (1). S_Volquez.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Gordon 2); New York 2 (Syndergaard 2). RISP_Miami 1 for 4; New York 2 for 5.
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Volquez L, 0-1
|6
|7
|5
|4
|1
|7
|92
|3.27
|Tazawa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|9.00
|McGowan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard W, 1-0
|7
|5
|2
|1
|0
|9
|103
|0.69
|Salas H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0.00
|Reed S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0.00
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Rob Drake; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_2:44. A_27,420 (41,922).