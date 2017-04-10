Sports Listen

Michigan hockey coach Red Berenson retires after 33 seasons

April 10, 2017
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan hockey coach Red Berenson has retired after a 33-season run that included two national championships.

The 77-year-old former NHL star said Monday this is the right time for him to leave and the right thing for the program. He will become a special adviser to athletic director Warde Manuel.

Under Berenson, the Wolverines win the national title in 1996 and 1998. He had a record of 848-426-92 with 23 NCAA Tournament appearances.

Berenson played hockey at Michigan, winning team MVP awards in 1961 and 1962. He went on to play for 17 seasons in the NHL for Montreal, the New York Rangers, Detroit and St. Louis. He started his coaching career with the Buffalo Sabres as an assistant for Hall of Fame coach Scotty Bowman.

