Mississippi adds Memphis graduate transfer Markel Crawford

By master
and The Associated Press April 20, 2017 2:52 pm < a min read
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has added graduate transfer guard Markel Crawford, who should bolster the Rebels’ backcourt next season.

The 6-foot-5 Crawford comes to Ole Miss after three seasons at Memphis. He averaged 12.8 points per game last season and led the team with 42 3-pointers. He will be eligible to play immediately.

Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy said in a statement that Crawford is “a versatile guard capable of playing either backcourt position. He is big, strong and athletic with the ability to make plays both on the offensive and defensive ends.”

Crawford will join an experienced Ole Miss backcourt that returns Cullen Neal, Terence Davis, Deandre Burnett and Breein Tyree. Ole Miss finished with a 22-14 record last season, advancing to the quarterfinals of the NIT.

