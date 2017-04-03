Monday’s College Baseball Scores

Grove City 4, Thiel 1
Indiana (Pa.) 10, Gannon 4
Lock Haven 4, Kutztown 3
New Paltz 7, Oswego 5
Oneonta 6, Fredonia 5, 13 innings
Point Park 9-11, Ohio Christian 4-5
Quinnipiac 2, Marist 0
St. Joseph (Vt.) 11, Fisher 1
Asbury at Alice Lloyd, ppd.
Chowan 6, St. Augustine’s 0
Memphis 6, Belmont 0
Norfolk St. 7, Coppin St. 5
Reinhardt at Martin Methodist, ppd.
Bethany (Kan.) at Kansas Wesleyan, ppd.
Huntington at Indiana Wesleyan, ppd.
Marian (Ind.) at Mount Vernon Nazarene, 2, ppd.
Purdue Northwest at Lincoln Christian, 2, ppd.
Saint Mary (Kan.) 5, York (Neb.) 4
Cameron 3, E. New Mexico 0