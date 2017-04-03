Sports Listen

Monday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 3, 2017 10:24 pm < a min read
EAST

Grove City 4, Thiel 1

Indiana (Pa.) 10, Gannon 4

Lock Haven 4, Kutztown 3

New Paltz 7, Oswego 5

Oneonta 6, Fredonia 5, 13 innings

Point Park 9-11, Ohio Christian 4-5

Quinnipiac 2, Marist 0

St. Joseph (Vt.) 11, Fisher 1

SOUTH

Asbury at Alice Lloyd, ppd.

Chowan 6, St. Augustine’s 0

Memphis 6, Belmont 0

Norfolk St. 7, Coppin St. 5

Reinhardt at Martin Methodist, ppd.

MIDWEST

Bethany (Kan.) at Kansas Wesleyan, ppd.

Huntington at Indiana Wesleyan, ppd.

Marian (Ind.) at Mount Vernon Nazarene, 2, ppd.

Purdue Northwest at Lincoln Christian, 2, ppd.

Saint Mary (Kan.) 5, York (Neb.) 4

SOUTHWEST

Cameron 3, E. New Mexico 0

Topics:
All News Sports News
