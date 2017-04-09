Sports Listen

Mousasi stops Weidman by TKO in confusing end at UFC 210

By DAN GELSTON
and The Associated Press April 9, 2017 12:19 am < a min read
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Gegard Mousasi stopped Chris Weidman by TKO in the second round of a confusing conclusion to a middleweight bout at UFC 210 on Saturday night.

Mousasi connected with two knees to the right side of Weidman’s head that stunned the former champion and led to a stoppage. Mousasi had lifted Weidman and delivered one right knee to the head, a seemingly clean blow that clearly did some damage. Mousasi’s second knee caused some of the confusion.

Referee Dan Miragliotta gave Weidman, who suffered his third straight loss, a 5-minute recovery period because he thought the fighter had both hands on the canvas which would make the second knee illegal. Fighters can’t deliver those knees when the opponent has two hands down.

Mousasi’s first knee was clearly legal, though replays seemed inconclusive on Weidman’s hand placement on the second knee. After an extended break and plenty of commotion, doctors checked on Weidman and the fight was stopped as a packed KeyBank Center drowned out the decision with boos.

