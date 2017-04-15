Sports Listen

Muyl, Robles help Red Bulls beat United, snap winless streak

April 15, 2017
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Alex Muyl and Bradley Wright-Phillips scored, Luis Robles had his third shutout of the season and the New York Red Bulls beat D.C. United 2-0 on Saturday night to end a four-game winless streak.

Muyl opened the scoring just seconds into the second half, heading home a corner kick by Sacha Kljestan from the top of the 6-yard box. It was the first goal of the season for the 21-year-old homegrown player and the third of his MLS career. Wright-Phillips perfectly timed his run, took a pass from Felipe Martins near the right corner of the 6-yard box and fired it through the legs of Bill Hamid into the net in the 62nd minute.

Robles, who led MLS last season with 11 shutouts, had three saves — including a diving stop on Lamar Neagle’s shot in the 86th.

United (2-3-1) had its two-game winning streak snapped.

The Red Bulls are unbeaten in their last 17 regular-season matches at home, including 11 shutouts.

