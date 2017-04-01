Sports Listen


National League

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 1, 2017 7:34 pm < a min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 0 0 .000
New York 0 0 .000
Miami 0 0 .000
Atlanta 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 0 0 .000
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000
Chicago 0 0 .000
St. Louis 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 0 0 .000
Arizona 0 0 .000
San Francisco 0 0 .000
Colorado 0 0 .000
San Diego 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco (Bumgarner 0-0) at Arizona (Greinke 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0) at St. Louis (Martï¿½nez 0-0), 8:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 2:05 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

