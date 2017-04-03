Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » National League

National League

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 3, 2017 12:17 am < a min read
Share
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 0 0 .000
New York 0 0 .000
Miami 0 0 .000
Atlanta 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 1 0 1.000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 ½
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 ½
Chicago 0 1 .000 1
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 ½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 1 0 1.000
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 ½
San Francisco 0 1 .000 1
Colorado 0 0 .000 ½
San Diego 0 0 .000 ½

___

Sunday’s Games

Arizona 6, San Francisco 5

St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Monday’s Games

Miami (Vï¿½lquez 0-0) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

Atlanta (Teherï¿½n 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Cole 0-0) at Boston (Porcello 0-0), 2:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 0-0) at Milwaukee (Guerra 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Hellickson 0-0) at Cincinnati (Feldman 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Chacin 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » National League
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.