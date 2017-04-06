Sports Listen

National League

By The Associated Press
April 6, 2017
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 2 0 1.000
New York 2 1 .667 ½
Philadelphia 1 2 .333
Atlanta 1 2 .333
Miami 0 2 .000 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 2 1 .667
Chicago 2 1 .667
St. Louis 1 2 .333 1
Milwaukee 1 3 .250
Pittsburgh 0 2 .000
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 3 1 .750
Colorado 3 1 .750
Arizona 2 1 .667 ½
San Francisco 1 2 .333
San Diego 1 3 .250 2

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.

Washington 6, Miami 4

Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 1, 12 innings

Boston 3, Pittsburgh 0, 12 innings

Cincinnati 2, Philadelphia 0

Milwaukee 6, Colorado 1

Arizona 8, San Francisco 6

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 1

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 7, Philadelphia 4

Pittsburgh at Boston, ppd.

Colorado 2, Milwaukee 1

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 4

L.A. Dodgers 10, San Diego 2

Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 2

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Nova 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 0-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 0-0) at San Diego (Perdomo 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Chen 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Anderson 0-0) at Milwaukee (Nelson 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Garrett 0-0) at St. Louis (Leake 0-0), 8:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Tomlin 0-0) at Arizona (Miller 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

