|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|New York
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Miami
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Chicago
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|St. Louis
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Milwaukee
|1
|3
|.250
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Colorado
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Arizona
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|San Francisco
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|San Diego
|1
|3
|.250
|2
___
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.
Washington 6, Miami 4
Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 1, 12 innings
Boston 3, Pittsburgh 0, 12 innings
Cincinnati 2, Philadelphia 0
Milwaukee 6, Colorado 1
Arizona 8, San Francisco 6
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 1
Cincinnati 7, Philadelphia 4
Pittsburgh at Boston, ppd.
Colorado 2, Milwaukee 1
Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 4
L.A. Dodgers 10, San Diego 2
Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 2
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Nova 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 0-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 0-0) at San Diego (Perdomo 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Chen 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Anderson 0-0) at Milwaukee (Nelson 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Garrett 0-0) at St. Louis (Leake 0-0), 8:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Tomlin 0-0) at Arizona (Miller 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.