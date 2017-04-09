|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Philadelphia
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|New York
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|Atlanta
|1
|5
|.167
|2½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Chicago
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|St. Louis
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Milwaukee
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Colorado
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Los Angeles
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|San Diego
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|San Francisco
|1
|5
|.167
|4
___
St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 4
Pittsburgh 6, Atlanta 4
Philadelphia 17, Washington 3
Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 1
Chicago Cubs 11, Milwaukee 6
Arizona 11, Cleveland 2
Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
San Diego 2, San Francisco 1
Pittsburgh 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings
Why TSP returns might be lower in the future
Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati 8, St. Louis 0
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:40 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 8:00 p.m.
Arizona (Walker 1-0) at San Francisco (Moore 0-1), 4:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Finnegan 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Glasnow 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 0-1) at Washington (Roark 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wood 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lee 0-0) at Colorado (Chatwood 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.