Sports News

National League

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 9, 2017 5:01 pm 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 3 2 .600
Washington 3 2 .600
Philadelphia 2 3 .400 1
New York 2 3 .400 1
Atlanta 1 5 .167
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 4 2 .667
Pittsburgh 3 2 .600 ½
Chicago 3 2 .600 ½
St. Louis 2 4 .333 2
Milwaukee 2 4 .333 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 5 1 .833
Colorado 5 1 .833
Los Angeles 3 3 .500 2
San Diego 3 3 .500 2
San Francisco 1 5 .167 4

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 4

Pittsburgh 6, Atlanta 4

Philadelphia 17, Washington 3

Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 1

Chicago Cubs 11, Milwaukee 6

Arizona 11, Cleveland 2

Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Diego 2, San Francisco 1

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati 8, St. Louis 0

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:40 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 8:00 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona (Walker 1-0) at San Francisco (Moore 0-1), 4:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Finnegan 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Glasnow 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 0-1) at Washington (Roark 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wood 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lee 0-0) at Colorado (Chatwood 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

