National League

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 17, 2017 10:00 am 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 7 5 .583
Washington 7 5 .583
New York 7 6 .538 ½
Atlanta 5 6 .455
Philadelphia 4 8 .333 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 8 5 .615
Milwaukee 7 6 .538 1
Pittsburgh 6 6 .500
Chicago 6 6 .500
St. Louis 3 9 .250
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 9 5 .643
Arizona 8 5 .615 ½
Los Angeles 7 6 .538
San Diego 5 8 .385
San Francisco 5 9 .357 4

___

Sunday’s Games

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 9, San Diego 2

Washington 6, Philadelphia 4

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado 4, San Francisco 3

Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

N.Y. Yankees 9, St. Louis 3

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (Jimenez 0-0) at Cincinnati (Garrett 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 1-1) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-1), 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Nelson 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Anderson 1-0), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-0) at St. Louis (Leake 1-1), 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Cain 1-0) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Miller 1-1) at San Diego (Cosart 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 0-2), 10:10 p.m.

Miami (Chen 1-0) at Seattle (Gallardo 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 1:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

