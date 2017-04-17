|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|Washington
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|New York
|7
|6
|.538
|½
|Atlanta
|5
|6
|.455
|1½
|Philadelphia
|4
|8
|.333
|3
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Milwaukee
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Pittsburgh
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
|Chicago
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
|St. Louis
|3
|9
|.250
|4½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Arizona
|8
|5
|.615
|½
|Los Angeles
|7
|6
|.538
|1½
|San Diego
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
|San Francisco
|5
|9
|.357
|4
___
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 9, San Diego 2
Washington 6, Philadelphia 4
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 1
Colorado 4, San Francisco 3
Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
N.Y. Yankees 9, St. Louis 3
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Jimenez 0-0) at Cincinnati (Garrett 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 1-1) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-1), 7:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Nelson 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Anderson 1-0), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-0) at St. Louis (Leake 1-1), 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Cain 1-0) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-1), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Miller 1-1) at San Diego (Cosart 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 0-2), 10:10 p.m.
Miami (Chen 1-0) at Seattle (Gallardo 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 1:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.