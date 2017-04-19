Nats’ Jayson Werth leaves game with groin spasm

ATLANTA (AP) — Washington outfielder Jayson Werth’s status is day to day after he left Wednesday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves with a groin spasm.

Werth suffered the injury when he checked his swing with one out in the third inning.

He stepped out of the batter’s box before returning to the dugout, walking with no apparent sign of an injury. He immediately walked down the dugout steps toward the clubhouse before receiving attention from a trainer.

“We’ll see how he is tomorrow,” said Nationals manager Dusty Baker.

Werth singled off Julio Teheran and scored in the second inning.

Chris Heisey completed the at-bat for Werth in the third inning and flied out to center. He took over in left field.

