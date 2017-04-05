NBA Calendar

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.
Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.
|Apr 04, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.7244
|0.0025
|1.73%
|L 2020
|25.1687
|0.0050
|2.91%
|L 2030
|27.9000
|0.0077
|4.13%
|L 2040
|29.9684
|0.0091
|4.73%
|L 2050
|17.1472
|0.0057
|5.28%
|G Fund
|15.2801
|0.0009
|0.59%
|F Fund
|17.6574
|-0.0003
|0.93%
|C Fund
|32.7186
|0.0235
|6.07%
|S Fund
|42.4956
|-0.0170
|4.57%
|I Fund
|26.3180
|0.0070
|7.35%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.