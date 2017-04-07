Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NBA still seeks solutions…

NBA still seeks solutions for rest issue, won’t reduce games

By BRIAN MAHONEY
and The Associated Press April 7, 2017 3:36 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says the league has not discussed shortening the season, though he hopes other steps can help teams wanting to rest healthy players.

Silver said Friday there is “no more important issue for the league right now.” He adds that the Board of Governors discussed the subject during meetings this week and will continue to do so this summer.

The commissioner would like teams to avoid resting players for national TV games. And if teams feel they must rest healthy players, he would prefer they do so for home games.

Silver urged owners in a memo last month to be more mindful of this. Golden State and Cleveland rested All-Star players during back-to-back Saturday prime-time games on ABC.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

On another subject, Silver says Charlotte will be eligible to host the 2019 All-Star Game. That decision follows a compromise to replace a North Carolina law that limited anti-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay and transgender people.

Topics:
All News Business News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NBA still seeks solutions…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

Astronaut John Glenn interred at Arlington Cemetery

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7217 0.0080 1.73%
L 2020 25.1577 0.0191 2.91%
L 2030 27.8781 0.0326 4.13%
L 2040 29.9399 0.0418 4.73%
L 2050 17.1281 0.0275 5.28%
G Fund 15.2821 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6683 0.0130 0.93%
C Fund 32.6945 0.0728 6.07%
S Fund 42.4619 0.3530 4.57%
I Fund 26.2424 -0.0645 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.