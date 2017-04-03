Sports Listen

NBA to host first awards show at New York’s Basketball City

April 3, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA’s first awards show will be held June 26 at Basketball City at Pier 36 in Manhattan.

The league will announce the winner of the MVP and its other major awards during the show, which will be televised live on TNT.

The Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man Award, Most Improved Player and Coach of the Year will be announced during the NBA Awards Show. The league says Monday that it will announce new awards that will be unveiled during the telecast in the coming months.

Award winners have previously been announced separately throughout the postseason.

Some NBA teams practice at the facility when they are in New York. The event will not be ticketed, with current and former players, executives and celebrities filling the audience.

