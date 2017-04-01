Sports Listen

NCAA Conference Records

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 1, 2017 11:25 pm < a min read
Through Saturday
(Selections in parentheses)
Conference W L Pct.
West Coast (2) 6 1 .857
Pacific-12 (4) 10 4 .714
Southeastern (5) 11 5 .688
Big 12 (6) 9 6 .600
Atlantic Coast (9) 10 8 .556
Big Ten (7) 8 7 .533
Big West (1) 1 1 .500
Conference USA (1) 1 1 .500
Missouri Valley (1) 1 1 .500
Northeast (1) 1 1 .500
Big East (7) 6 7 .462
American Athletic (2) 1 2 .333
Atlantic 10 (3) 1 3 .250
America East (1) 0 1 .000
Atlantic Sun (1) 0 1 .000
Big Sky (1) 0 1 .000
Big South (1) 0 1 .000
Colonial (1) 0 1 .000
Horizon (1) 0 1 .000
Ivy (1) 0 1 .000
Metro Atlantic (1) 0 1 .000
Mid-American (1) 0 1 .000
Mid-Eastern Athletic (1) 0 1 .000
Mountain West (1) 0 1 .000
Ohio Valley (1) 0 1 .000
Patriot (1) 0 1 .000
Southern (1) 0 1 .000
Southland (1) 0 1 .000
Southwestern Athletic (1) 0 1 .000
Summit (1) 0 1 .000
Sun Belt (1) 0 1 .000
Western Athletic (1) 0 1 .000
