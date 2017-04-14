Sports Listen

NCAA football recruiting changes at a glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 14, 2017 1:16 pm 2 min read
Highlights from the football recruiting rules changes adopted Friday by the NCAA Division I Council:

— Contact at practice limited to once per preseason day. The move to eliminate “two-a-days” comes after another NCAA committee issued a blanket waiver to allow the football preseason to start up to a week earlier, though the maximum number of preseason practices remains 29.

— The recruiting calendar will include an early signing period in December beginning this year, pending an expected schedule change by the Collegiate Commissioners Association.

— Recruits can make official visits beginning April 1 through late June of their junior year in high school. Cannot occur in conjunction with a university’s camp or clinic.

— Bowl Subdivision schools barred from hiring people “close to a prospective student-athlete” for a two-year period before and after the student’s anticipated and actual enrollment (schools may honor contracts signed before Jan. 18, 2017).

— Bowl Subdivision schools limited to signing 25 prospective and current players to a first-time financial aid agreement or a National Letter of Intent. Exceptions: Current players who have been enrolled full-time at the school for at least two years and those who suffer an incapacitating injury (effective for recruits who sign after Aug. 1).

— Bowl Subdivision coaches and staff limited to participating in camps and clinics to 10 days in June and July at camps on a school’s campus or in facilities regularly used by the school for practice or play.

— Coaches employed at a camp or clinic may have recruiting conversations with participants. Educational sessions on initial eligibility standards, gambling rules, agent rules and drug regulations required.

— Bowl Subdivision schools may hire a 10th assistant football coach (effective Jan. 9).

— Adopted a proposal that would require graduate students to complete six degree-applicable hours each term to be eligible.

All changes are subject to final approval by the Division I Board of Directors, which meets April 26.

Online:

NCAA rules changes: http://www.ncaa.org/about/resources/media-center/news/di-council-adopts-new-football-recruiting-model

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

