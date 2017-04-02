NCAA title game: UNC students cautioned about bonfires

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Officials are cautioning University of North Carolina basketball fans ahead of the NCAA title game that bonfires are prohibited on the main street near the campus.

Authorities in Chapel Hill said Sunday that two people were injured after about 12,000 people rushed into the town’s main street after UNC-Chapel Hill’s victory over Oregon late Saturday in a men’s NCAA semifinal game. The party continued into the early hours Sunday.

The town is stressing ahead of Monday night’s national championship game against Gonzaga that open fires on the town’s commercial street are illegal and dangerous. Police say they will be on the watch Monday for any fans attempting to cart combustible materials into downtown Chapel Hill.