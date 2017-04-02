Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NCAA title game: UNC…

NCAA title game: UNC students cautioned about bonfires

By master
and The Associated Press April 2, 2017 2:36 pm < a min read
Share

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Officials are cautioning University of North Carolina basketball fans ahead of the NCAA title game that bonfires are prohibited on the main street near the campus.

Authorities in Chapel Hill said Sunday that two people were injured after about 12,000 people rushed into the town’s main street after UNC-Chapel Hill’s victory over Oregon late Saturday in a men’s NCAA semifinal game. The party continued into the early hours Sunday.

The town is stressing ahead of Monday night’s national championship game against Gonzaga that open fires on the town’s commercial street are illegal and dangerous. Police say they will be on the watch Monday for any fans attempting to cart combustible materials into downtown Chapel Hill.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NCAA title game: UNC…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.