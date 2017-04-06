Nets-Magic, Box

Sports Listen

BROOKLYN (107)

Lopez 4-13 2-5 10, Lin 11-20 5-6 32, Foye 0-1 0-0 0, Hollis-Jefferson 3-8 0-0 6, LeVert 7-12 4-4 20, Acy 1-4 0-0 2, Hamilton 4-9 1-2 10, Whitehead 3-7 3-3 10, Dinwiddie 4-6 1-2 11, Goodwin 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 40-87 16-22 107.

ORLANDO (115)

Ross 2-6 0-0 5, Gordon 9-15 3-4 21, Vucevic 9-18 0-0 18, Payton 8-14 5-6 22, Meeks 7-12 2-2 20, Garino 0-4 0-0 0, Georges-Hunt 2-4 3-4 8, Zimmerman 0-4 0-0 0, Biyombo 1-1 3-4 5, Augustin 1-8 2-2 5, Hezonja 3-4 4-4 11. Totals 42-90 22-26 115.

Brooklyn 25 25 21 36—107
Orlando 22 28 36 29—115

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 11-30 (Lin 5-9, Dinwiddie 2-2, LeVert 2-4, Hamilton 1-3, Whitehead 1-4, Foye 0-1, Acy 0-1, Goodwin 0-1, Lopez 0-5), Orlando 9-25 (Meeks 4-7, Georges-Hunt 1-1, Hezonja 1-1, Payton 1-2, Augustin 1-3, Ross 1-4, Vucevic 0-1, Garino 0-3, Gordon 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 39 (Hollis-Jefferson, Lopez, Acy, Lin, Goodwin 5), Orlando 48 (Vucevic 12). Assists_Brooklyn 21 (Hollis-Jefferson 4), Orlando 24 (Payton 11). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 19, Orlando 20. Technicals_Orlando defensive three second, Garino.

