NFL Calendar

April 21 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 26 — Deadline for prior club to exercise right of first refusal to restricted free agents.

April 27-29 — NFL draft, Philadelphia.

May 22-24 — Spring owners meetings, Chicago.

Advertisement

Aug. 3 — Hall of Fame game.

Aug. 5 — Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL