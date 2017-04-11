Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes coming to TSP?White House meets with CIOsDefense contracting drawdown over?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NFL could fine players…

NFL could fine players for arm wrestling at Las Vegas casino

By master
and The Associated Press April 11, 2017 1:56 pm < a min read
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An NFL spokesman says players could be subject to fines for participating in the Pro Football Arm Wrestling Championship at a Las Vegas casino.

League spokesman Brian McCarthy says Tuesday that the NFL found out about the event while it was happening and now is looking into which current players were there.

Any player in the league now would be in violation of what McCarthy called “a long-standing policy” that bars any NFL personnel from promotional appearances at a casino. That policy is laid out in a player manual distributed before each season.

According to a news release issued before last week’s taping of the event, more than 30 professional football players were scheduled to compete at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
All News Lifestyle News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NFL could fine players…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1970: Apollo 13 launched to the moon

Fed Photo of the Day

Orangutan infant and mother at Smithsonian National Zoo

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7261 0.0073 1.73%
L 2020 25.1645 0.0138 2.91%
L 2030 27.8872 0.0207 4.13%
L 2040 29.9508 0.0251 4.73%
L 2050 17.1353 0.0159 5.28%
G Fund 15.2861 0.0030 0.59%
F Fund 17.6550 0.0150 0.93%
C Fund 32.6919 0.0242 6.07%
S Fund 42.5605 0.1149 4.57%
I Fund 26.2554 0.0158 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.