NHL Daily Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|FIRST ROUND
|(Best-of-7)
|Wednesday, April 12
New York 2, Montreal 0, New York leads series 1-0
Boston 2, Ottawa 1, Boston leads series 1-0
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
New York at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Montreal at New York, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Montreal at New York, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Calgary, 10 p.m.
x-New York at Montreal, TBA
x-Columbus at Pittsburgh, TBA
Chicago at Nashville, TBA
x-San Jose at Edmonton, TBA
x-Boston at Ottawa, TBA
x-Toronto at Washington, TBA
x-Calgary at Anaheim, TBA
x-Montreal at New York, TBA
x-Nashville at Chicago, TBA
x-St. Louis at Minnesota, TBA
x-Edmonton at San Jose, TBA
x-Ottawa at Boston, TBA
x-Washington at Toronto, TBA
x-Pittsburgh at Columbus, TBA
x-Anaheim at Calgary, TBA
x-New York at Montreal, TBA
x-Chicago at Nashville, TBA
x-San Jose at Edmonton, TBA
x-Minnesota at St. Louis, TBA
x-Columbus at Pittsburgh, TBA
x-Toronto at Washington, TBA
x-Calgary at Anaheim, TBA
x-Boston at Ottawa, TBA
x-Nashville at Chicago, TBA
x-St. Louis at Minnesota, TBA