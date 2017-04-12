Sports Listen

Trending:

What happens after hiring freeze?New Hatch Act violation?How to fix federal hiring
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NHL Daily Playoff Glance

NHL Daily Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 12, 2017 9:41 pm 2 min read
Share
All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
Wednesday, April 12

New York 2, Montreal 0, New York leads series 1-0

Boston 2, Ottawa 1, Boston leads series 1-0

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

San Jose at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Thursday, April 13

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, April 14

New York at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

What makes the 2017 CR the worst yet for Defense?

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

Boston at Ottawa, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 16

Minnesota at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Montreal at New York, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Monday, April 17

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18

Montreal at New York, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19

Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Thursday, April 20

x-New York at Montreal, TBA

x-Columbus at Pittsburgh, TBA

Chicago at Nashville, TBA

x-San Jose at Edmonton, TBA

Friday, April 21

x-Boston at Ottawa, TBA

x-Toronto at Washington, TBA

x-Calgary at Anaheim, TBA

Saturday, April 22

x-Montreal at New York, TBA

x-Nashville at Chicago, TBA

x-St. Louis at Minnesota, TBA

x-Edmonton at San Jose, TBA

Sunday, April 23

x-Ottawa at Boston, TBA

x-Washington at Toronto, TBA

x-Pittsburgh at Columbus, TBA

x-Anaheim at Calgary, TBA

Monday, April 24

x-New York at Montreal, TBA

x-Chicago at Nashville, TBA

x-San Jose at Edmonton, TBA

x-Minnesota at St. Louis, TBA

Tuesday, April 25

x-Columbus at Pittsburgh, TBA

x-Toronto at Washington, TBA

x-Calgary at Anaheim, TBA

Wednesday, April 26

x-Boston at Ottawa, TBA

x-Nashville at Chicago, TBA

x-St. Louis at Minnesota, TBA

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NHL Daily Playoff Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1861: First attack sparks Civil War

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA biologist collecting sample from wild mallard

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 -0.0133 1.73%
L 2020 25.1453 -0.0373 2.91%
L 2030 27.8477 -0.0675 4.13%
L 2040 29.8992 -0.0868 4.73%
L 2050 17.1000 -0.0575 5.28%
G Fund 15.2881 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7210 0.0017 0.93%
C Fund 32.5273 -0.1225 6.07%
S Fund 42.3257 -0.4417 4.57%
I Fund 26.3334 -0.0236 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.