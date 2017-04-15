Sports Listen

NHL Daily Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 15, 2017 1:10 am 2 min read
All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
Wednesday, April 12

N.Y. Rangers 2, Montreal 0

Boston 2, Ottawa 1, Boston leads series 1-0

Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 1

St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1, OT

San Jose 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Thursday, April 13

Washington 3, Toronto 2, OT, Washington leads series 1-0

Nashville 1, Chicago 0, Nashville leads series 1-0

Anaheim 3, Calgary 2, Anaheim leads series 1-0

Friday, April 14

Montreal 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT, series tied 1-1

Pittsburgh 4, Columbus 1, Pittsburgh leads series 2-0

St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1, St. Louis leads series 2-0

Edmonton 2, San Jose 0, series tied 1-1

Saturday, April 15

Boston at Ottawa, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 16

Minnesota at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Monday, April 17

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19

Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Thursday, April 20

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

x-Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, April 21

x-Boston at Ottawa, TBA

x-Toronto at Washington, TBA

x-Calgary at Anaheim, TBA

Saturday, April 22

x-Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, TBA

x-Nashville at Chicago, TBA

x-St. Louis at Minnesota, TBA

x-Edmonton at San Jose, TBA

Sunday, April 23

x-Ottawa at Boston, TBA

x-Washington at Toronto, TBA

x-Pittsburgh at Columbus, TBA

x-Anaheim at Calgary, TBA

Monday, April 24

x-N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, TBA

x-Chicago at Nashville, TBA

x-San Jose at Edmonton, TBA

x-Minnesota at St. Louis, TBA

Tuesday, April 25

x-Columbus at Pittsburgh, TBA

x-Toronto at Washington, TBA

x-Calgary at Anaheim, TBA

Wednesday, April 26

x-Boston at Ottawa, TBA

x-Nashville at Chicago, TBA

x-St. Louis at Minnesota, TBA

