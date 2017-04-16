NHL Daily Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|FIRST ROUND
|(Best-of-7)
|Wednesday, April 12
N.Y. Rangers 2, Montreal 0
Boston 2, Ottawa 1
Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 1
St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1, OT
White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
San Jose 3, Edmonton 2, OT
Washington 3, Toronto 2, OT
Nashville 1, Chicago 0
Anaheim 3, Calgary 2
Montreal 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT, series tied 1-1
Pittsburgh 4, Columbus 1, Pittsburgh leads series 2-0
‘The fear is real’ Congress could enact Trump-level budget cuts
St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1, St. Louis leads series 2-0
Edmonton 2, San Jose 0, series tied 1-1
Ottawa 4, Boston 3, OT, series tied 1-1
Toronto 4, Washington 3, 2OT, series tied 1-1
Nashville 5, Chicago 0, Nashville leads series 2-0
Anaheim 3, Calgary 2, Anaheim leads series 2-0
Minnesota at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Calgary, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.
x-Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, TBA
Toronto at Washington, TBA
x-Calgary at Anaheim, TBA
x-Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, TBA
x-Nashville at Chicago, TBA
x-St. Louis at Minnesota, TBA
x-Edmonton at San Jose, TBA
x-Ottawa at Boston, TBA
x-Washington at Toronto, TBA
x-Pittsburgh at Columbus, TBA
x-Anaheim at Calgary, TBA
x-N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, TBA
x-Chicago at Nashville, TBA
x-San Jose at Edmonton, TBA
x-Minnesota at St. Louis, TBA
x-Columbus at Pittsburgh, TBA
x-Toronto at Washington, TBA
x-Calgary at Anaheim, TBA
x-Boston at Ottawa, TBA
x-Nashville at Chicago, TBA
x-St. Louis at Minnesota, TBA