Sports News

NHL Daily Playoff Glance

NHL Daily Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 18, 2017 1:14 am 1 min read
All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
Wednesday, April 12

N.Y. Rangers 2, Montreal 0

Boston 2, Ottawa 1

Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 1

St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1, OT

San Jose 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Thursday, April 13

Washington 3, Toronto 2, OT

Nashville 1, Chicago 0

Anaheim 3, Calgary 2

Friday, April 14

Montreal 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT

Pittsburgh 4, Columbus 1

St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1

Edmonton 2, San Jose 0

Saturday, April 15

Ottawa 4, Boston 3, OT

Toronto 4, Washington 3, 2OT

Nashville 5, Chicago 0

Anaheim 3, Calgary 2

Sunday, April 16

St. Louis 3, Minnesota 1, St. Louis lead series 3-0

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4, OT, Pittsburgh lead series 3-0

Montreal 3, New York 1, Montreal lead series 2-1

Edmonton 1, San Jose 0, Edmonton lead series 2-1

Monday, April 17

Toronto 4, Washington 3, OT, Toronto lead series 2-1

Ottawa 4, Boston 3, OT, Ottawa lead series 2-1

Nashville 3, Chicago 2, OT, Nashville lead series 3-0

Anaheim 5, Calgary 4, OT, Anaheim lead series 3-0

Tuesday, April 18

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19

Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Thursday, April 20

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

x-Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, April 21

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

x-Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

x-Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, TBA

x-Nashville at Chicago, TBA

x-St. Louis at Minnesota, TBA

x-Edmonton at San Jose, TBA

Sunday, April 23

x-Ottawa at Boston, TBA

x-Washington at Toronto, TBA

x-Pittsburgh at Columbus, TBA

x-Anaheim at Calgary, TBA

Monday, April 24

x-N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, TBA

x-Chicago at Nashville, TBA

x-San Jose at Edmonton, TBA

x-Minnesota at St. Louis, TBA

Tuesday, April 25

x-Columbus at Pittsburgh, TBA

x-Toronto at Washington, TBA

x-Calgary at Anaheim, TBA

Wednesday, April 26

x-Boston at Ottawa, TBA

x-Nashville at Chicago, TBA

x-St. Louis at Minnesota, TBA

