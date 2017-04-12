No. 7 seed American Donald Young beaten in round of 32

HOUSTON (AP) — Seeded players Fernando Verdasco, Feliciano Lopez and Thomaz Bellucci won Wednesday in the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championships, while American Donald Young was beaten.

Fifth-seeded Verdasco of Spain beat Kevin Anderson of South Africa 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4); No. 6 Lopez of Spain edged Americam Bjorn Fratangelo 7-5, 6-4; and No. 8 Bellucci of Brazil downed American Frances Tiafoe, 7-5, 1-6, 6-2.

Young, seeded seventh, lost to Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 6-4 in the round of 32.