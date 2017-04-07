Sports Listen

Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina stuck ball

By BEN WALKER
and The Associated Press April 7, 2017 6:23 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has looked into that bizarre ball that stuck to the chest protector of St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and determined there wasn’t any rules violation.

Molina said he had no idea what happened when a pitch bounced into his protector and clung to it Thursday against the Cubs. He later was asked if he put something sticky there and the Gold Glove star dismissed it as a “dumb question.”

Catchers sometimes dab pine tar on their shin guards to help give them a better grip on throws.

MLB Rule 3.01 prohibits players from intentionally discoloring or damaging balls with foreign substances, and the penalty is an ejection and 10-game suspension.

But simply having sandpaper, an emery board or some sticky agent on a player’s uniform or in his possession is only a violation for the pitcher.

The Cardinals were home Friday night against Cincinnati.

