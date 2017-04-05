Sports Listen

Nuggets-Rockets, Box

By master
The Associated Press April 5, 2017
DENVER (104)

Gallinari 8-16 4-4 23, Faried 4-7 2-2 10, Jokic 6-17 0-0 12, Nelson 3-9 0-0 8, Harris 8-14 0-1 17, Hernangomez 0-1 0-0 0, Chandler 6-18 3-5 16, Plumlee 2-4 0-0 4, Mudiay 1-5 4-4 6, Murray 3-13 2-2 8. Totals 41-104 15-18 104.

HOUSTON (110)

T.Williams 2-6 0-0 4, Ariza 6-12 0-0 15, Capela 7-10 1-3 15, Beverley 4-9 1-3 9, Harden 8-19 11-15 31, Hilario 7-8 2-4 16, Gordon 2-14 5-6 11, L.Williams 1-9 6-7 9. Totals 37-87 26-38 110.

Denver 25 25 29 25—104
Houston 36 23 26 25—110

3-Point Goals_Denver 7-38 (Gallinari 3-8, Nelson 2-6, Harris 1-4, Chandler 1-5, Hernangomez 0-1, Mudiay 0-3, Jokic 0-5, Murray 0-6), Houston 10-34 (Harden 4-10, Ariza 3-6, Gordon 2-10, L.Williams 1-4, Beverley 0-2, T.Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_Chandler. Rebounds_Denver 51 (Jokic 19), Houston 56 (Capela, Beverley 11). Assists_Denver 26 (Jokic 9), Houston 19 (Harden 10). Total Fouls_Denver 24, Houston 20. A_18,055 (18,055).

