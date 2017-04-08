NYC FC-United, Sums

|New York City
|0
|1—1
|D.C. United
|0
|2—2
First half_None.
Second half_1, D.C. United, Sam, 2, 53rd minute. 2, D.C. United, Acosta, 2, 73rd. 3, New York City, Villa, 4 (McNamara), 84th.
Goalies_New York City, Sean Johnson, Eirik Johansen; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Travis Worra.
Yellow Cards_Callens, New York City, 11th; Matarrita, New York City, 35th.
Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Referee_Drew Fischer.
___
New York City_Sean Johnson; Frederic Brillant, Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita (Miguel Camargo, 80th); Jack Harrison, Maxi Moralez, Andrea Pirlo (Khiry Shelton, 74th), Alexander Ring; David Villa, Rodney Wallace (Thomas McNamara, 60th).
D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Bobby Boswell, Taylor Kemp; Luciano Acosta, Nick DeLeon, Ian Harkes, Jared Jeffrey, Lloyd Sam (Lamar Neagle, 85th); Patrick Nyarko (Sean Franklin, 59th), Jose Guillermo Ortiz (Sebastien Le Toux, 72nd).