NYC FC-United, Sums

April 8, 2017
New York City 0 1—1
D.C. United 0 2—2

First half_None.

Second half_1, D.C. United, Sam, 2, 53rd minute. 2, D.C. United, Acosta, 2, 73rd. 3, New York City, Villa, 4 (McNamara), 84th.

Goalies_New York City, Sean Johnson, Eirik Johansen; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Travis Worra.

Yellow Cards_Callens, New York City, 11th; Matarrita, New York City, 35th.

Referee_Drew Fischer.

Lineups

New York City_Sean Johnson; Frederic Brillant, Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita (Miguel Camargo, 80th); Jack Harrison, Maxi Moralez, Andrea Pirlo (Khiry Shelton, 74th), Alexander Ring; David Villa, Rodney Wallace (Thomas McNamara, 60th).

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Bobby Boswell, Taylor Kemp; Luciano Acosta, Nick DeLeon, Ian Harkes, Jared Jeffrey, Lloyd Sam (Lamar Neagle, 85th); Patrick Nyarko (Sean Franklin, 59th), Jose Guillermo Ortiz (Sebastien Le Toux, 72nd).

The Associated Press

