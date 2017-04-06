Sports Listen

Cookie doesn’t crumble after falling into Florida sinkhole

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A 10-year-old pug named Cookie is safe and sound and falling into a giant sinkhole following a heavy rainstorm in north Florida.

Crews from multiple agencies worked five hours to lift her to safety Tuesday night near Gainesville.

The Gainesville Sun (http://bit.ly/2o0xct1 ) reports Cookie followed owner Patricia Langston to her barn on Tuesday evening. The dog stopped to scratch. As she took a step forward, the ground opened up and Cookie tumbled into the hole.

Laurel Johanson, Cookie’s other owner, says the dog disappeared from sight in the 30-foot-deep sinkhole.

The University of Florida’s Veterinary Emergency Treatment Service and other crews dug for hours until fourth-year veterinary student Jennifer Groover was finally lowered into the hole to get Cookie. She says the dog scrambled into her lap and they were hoisted to safety.

