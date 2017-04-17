Sports Listen

Oilers-Sharks Sums

April 17, 2017
Edmonton 0 0 1—1
San Jose 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_Pouliot, EDM, (roughing), 16:43; Ward, SJ, (tripping), 17:55.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Caggiula, EDM, (boarding), 6:00.

Third Period_1, Edmonton, Kassian 2, 10:45. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 6-12-4_22. San Jose 13-4-6_23.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 1; San Jose 0 of 2.

Goalies_Edmonton, Talbot 2-0-1 (23 shots-23 saves). San Jose, Jones 1-2-0 (22-21).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:16.

Referees_Brad Meier, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Bryan Pancich.

Oilers-Sharks Sums
